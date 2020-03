Everyone can have a bad day. The bus is late. your computer goes on the blink and 1 coffee machine 2 broken down again. But what happens when every day is a bad day and your frustration escalating out 3 control? According 4 psy...

Английский язык

Everyone can have a bad day. The bus is late. your computer goes on the blink and 1 coffee machine 2 broken down again. But what happens when every day is a bad day and your frustration escalating out 3 control? According 4 psychologists. anger is 5 common problem nowadays. Calls to round-the-clock helplines risen significantly over the past year not 7 from those feeling resentment but also those 8 suffering abuse from an angry colleague. So how can you control the rage? Think about exactly who you angry at and write down possible solutions. Recognise the things that you cannot change and accept 9 Relaxation techniques. like exercise or meditation. also come in handy Finally, instead of being frustrated. int lll look all the positive side and be happy about the good things in your life.

