Ex.2. Use the words given to complete the sentences. Put the verbs in the Present Perfect Simple and Continuous. John’s terribly upset. ...He’s broken... (he/break) off his engagement to Megan. Apparently ...she’s been seeing…...

Гость: Гость:

Can you translate this note from Stockholm? I understood Swedish when I was a child, but I have forgoten it all. What’s that dent in the side of the car? Have you had an accident? I’m sorry, John’s not here; he has gone the dentist. He has been having trouble with a tooth. This cassette recorder is broken. Have you been playing with it? Your Italian is very good. Have you tudied it long? Do you mind if I clear the table? Have you had enough to eat? I’m not surprised he has failed that exam. He has not been working hard recently. Oh no! The children have been cooking. Look at the state of this kitchen! How many times has Wendy been late for work this week? I’m going to give that cat some food. It has been sitting on the doorstep for hours. I’m sure it’s starving. I have been doing grammar exercises all morning. I deserve a treat for lunch. Haven't you bought your mother a present? That’s really mean of you! I saw Katie yesterday. She has been working in Australia for the past year. Did you know? Now where are my keys? This is the third time I have lost them today! Have you ever played chess? You should try it. I’m sure it’s the sort of game you’d like. Oh do be quiet. You have been grumbling all day! Your tennis has really improved! Have you been practicing in secret?