Exercise 1 Rewrite the sentences using a passive verb. 1 My grandmother often tells me about her life. I ___________________________________ 2 He gave her an interesting book yesterday. She _________________________________ 3 H...

Английский язык
Exercise 1 Rewrite the sentences using a passive verb. 1 My grandmother often tells me about her life. I ___________________________________ 2 He gave her an interesting book yesterday. She _________________________________ 3 His parents will buy their son new toys tomorrow. Their son _______________________________ 4 She is playing with the child now. The child _______________________________ 5 He has just done his homework. The homework ___________________________
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. I'm often told about my grandmother's life 2. She was given an interesting book yesterday 3. Their son will be bought new toys tomorrow. 4. The child is being played  5. The homework has just been done by him
