Помогите пожалуйста Exercise 1 Rewrite the sentences using a passive verb. 1 My grandmother often tells me about her life. I ___________________________________ 2 He gave her an interesting book yesterday. She ___________...

Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста Exercise 1 Rewrite the sentences using a passive verb. 1 My grandmother often tells me about her life. I ___________________________________ 2 He gave her an interesting book yesterday. She _________________________________ 3 His parents will buy their son new toys tomorrow. Their son _______________________________ 4 She is playing with the child now. The child _______________________________ 5 He has just done his homework. The homework ___________________________
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Учебник какой? Как называется?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Литература
Сравнения и метафоры в рассказе налим
Ответить
Физика
Золотую и серебряную монеты бросили в ртуть какая из них тонет а какая будет всплывать? почему
Ответить
Математика
Найдите разность и десятичный член арифметической прогрессии 2; 7; 12; 17
Ответить
Окружающий мир
Сообщение о Москве пожалуйста помогите
Ответить
Алгебра
Помогите пож решите эти уравнения и примеры 3х в квадрате -9х=0, 2хв квадрате-8=0,(-5х-3)умноженое на (2х-1)=0 .....3уравнения очень срочно нужно п...
Ответить