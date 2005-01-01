Exercise 7 Put the verbs in brackets into the present perfect simple or the present perfect continuous. 1 We ______ (rent) this house for twenty years. 2 He ______ (cook) the dinner for thirty minutes. 3 They ______ (be) Tha...
Английский язык
Exercise 7 Put the verbs in brackets into the present perfect simple or the present perfect continuous. 1 We ______ (rent) this house for twenty years. 2 He ______ (cook) the dinner for thirty minutes. 3 They ______ (be) Thailand since last Friday. 4 She _______ (clean) the house since very early this morning. 5 They ______ (have) their car since last November. 6 She _______ (work) as a DJ for two years. 7 He _______ (go) to the dive centre for five months. 8 I ______ (know) my English teacher since 2005. Exercise 8 Complete the sentences with for or since. 1 I’ve been drinking coffee since I was fourteen. 2 I’ve been to the cinema only once for last summer. 3 I’ve had the same group of friends for many years. 4 I’ve read nothing interesting for four or five months. 5 I’ve eaten nothing since eight o’clock this morning. 6. I’ve wanted to make a change in my life for a long time.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. We have been renting this house for 20 years. 2. He has been cooking dinner for 30 min. 3. They have been to Thailand since last friday. She has been cleaning the house.... 4. They have had their car since....
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Окружающий мир
Математика
Помогите,подобрать числа так,чтобы получились верные равенства. 40=6*?+?, 50=8*?+?,60=7*?+?,35=4*?+?,54=9*?+?,71=8*?+?.
Математика
Математика