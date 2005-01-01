Exercise 7 Put the verbs in brackets into the present perfect simple or the present perfect continuous. 1 We ______ (rent) this house for twenty years. 2 He ______ (cook) the dinner for thirty minutes. 3 They ______ (be) Tha...

Английский язык

Exercise 7 Put the verbs in brackets into the present perfect simple or the present perfect continuous. 1 We ______ (rent) this house for twenty years. 2 He ______ (cook) the dinner for thirty minutes. 3 They ______ (be) Thailand since last Friday. 4 She _______ (clean) the house since very early this morning. 5 They ______ (have) their car since last November. 6 She _______ (work) as a DJ for two years. 7 He _______ (go) to the dive centre for five months. 8 I ______ (know) my English teacher since 2005. Exercise 8 Complete the sentences with for or since. 1 I’ve been drinking coffee since I was fourteen. 2 I’ve been to the cinema only once for last summer. 3 I’ve had the same group of friends for many years. 4 I’ve read nothing interesting for four or five months. 5 I’ve eaten nothing since eight o’clock this morning. 6. I’ve wanted to make a change in my life for a long time.

