Extend the following according to the model. Model: Fred is having breakfast. (Mary) Mary hasn`t breakfast yet. 1. I am doing my cooking (she) 2. He is taking a baths. (she) 3. She is writing an essay (you) 4.We are readi...

1. I am doing my cooking. She hasn't done her cooking yet. 2. He is taking a baths. She hasn't taken her bath yet. 3. She is writing an essay You haven't written your essay yet 4.We are reading stories by Thomas Hardy They haven't read stories by Thomas Hardy yet. 5. Bob is sweeping the carpets.Tom hasn't swept the carpets yet. 6. She is watering the flowers-beds I haven't watered the flower-beds yet. 7.She is doing her homework Her sister hasn't done her homework yet. 8. I am drinking tea My brother hasn't drunk tea yet.