FILL IN: CONFIDENT, IMPATIENT, RELIABLE, SELFISH, FURIOUS, SHY, STUBBORN, SOCIABLE, GENEROUS, SINCERE, BOSSY, ACQUAINTANCE. He exchanged a few words with the proprietor, an old _______of his. He doesn't care about other class...

Английский язык

FILL IN: CONFIDENT, IMPATIENT, RELIABLE, SELFISH, FURIOUS, SHY, STUBBORN, SOCIABLE, GENEROUS, SINCERE, BOSSY, ACQUAINTANCE. He exchanged a few words with the proprietor, an old _______of his. He doesn't care about other classmates' feelings. He's so _______. Children have more _______easy-going personalities than adults. Don't be _______with me! I can decide myself! He blushes every time I talk to him. He's so _______. He is _______to get his new project started. She is _______that everybody is on her side... My mom is honest and _______and I can trust her. Nancy is quite _______because of his friend because he promised to help her but he didn't! There was such a _______expression of friendliness on his face that it was a joy to see. She always wants to do everything her own way! She's so _______. The car is a really _______gift by any standards.

Автор: Гость