Fill in the gaps .Choose one of the three options below. The great (companies, herds,gangs) of buffalo that roamed the plains were essential for all parts of Sioux life and society. For most Sioux villages, "home" was wherever ...

Fill in the gaps .Choose one of the three options below. The great (companies, herds,gangs) of buffalo that roamed the plains were essential for all parts of Sioux life and society. For most Sioux villages, "home" was wherever the buffalos roamed . Before the introduction of the horse,Sioux warriors would (grow, gather,hunt)the buffalo by dressing up as wolves and tricking them(into,with,by)running off of cliffs and ledges.
1) herds 2)grow 3)into
