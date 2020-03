Fill in the gaps with words look at watch and see in the correct form 1) how often do you_____TV? 2)I have_____ all the James Bond films 3) I can ______ something strange in the sky 4) we are going to ______ "Batman" next week ...

Английский язык

Fill in the gaps with words look at watch and see in the correct form 1) how often do you_____TV? 2)I have_____ all the James Bond films 3) I can ______ something strange in the sky 4) we are going to ______ "Batman" next week 5)she sits for hours and ______ the birds in the garden 6)I _______ an accident on my way to shool 7)children, _______ the blackboard please

