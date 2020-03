Find and correct the mistakes. Then write sentences. Example Mrs Brown is old than Mrs Black.- Mrs Brown older than Mrs Black/ 1. Robert is more young than Sue. 2. My cousin is tall as my brother. 3. A kitten is less small as a...

Английский язык

Find and correct the mistakes. Then write sentences. Example Mrs Brown is old than Mrs Black.- Mrs Brown older than Mrs Black/ 1. Robert is more young than Sue. 2. My cousin is tall as my brother. 3. A kitten is less small as a cat. 4. My father is two years old than my uncle. 5. Dogs are more better than cats.

Автор: Гость