Английский язык
Full in: from, in, about(2). with. 1. Not exercising enough can result ....... problems later in life. 2. I m thinking ........ giving up cofee. 3. Paul is finding it hard to cope ..... his schoolwork 4. Mum often suffers ........ terrible back pain 5. He advised me ........ my diet
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.Not exercising enough can result from problems later in life.2. I m thinking about giving up cofee.3. Paul is finding it hard to cope with his schoolwork4. Mum often suffers about from terrible back pain5. He advised me in my diet
