Гайс помогите плиз Use the correct form of the verb in brackets in the active voice. Translate the sentences into Russian. 1. The rate of reproduction and efficiency of all domestic animals (to increase) since scientists (to begin) systematic studies in the 1930s. 2. At present farmers often (to replace) manure by commercial fertilisers. 3. Poultry also (to convert) feed efficiently into protein and (to provide) people with white meat and eggs. 4. When Columbus (to discover) America, he (to bring) some new varieties of plants and animals to Europe. 5. What animals … people (to use) as draft animals in the 18th century? 6. The farmer (to provide) his livestock with all nutrients and (to raise) very healthy animals last season. 7. Last week the farmers (to keep) swine on pastures which (to be) not suitable for crop production. 8. Why … people still (to breed) livestock? 9. Modern agriculture (to rely) on engineering and technology as well as on a large variety of natural sciences. 10. In recent years computers (to become) important for management of a farm. 11. What … the term “livestock” (to include)? 12. Farmers (not/to know) much about nutrients in the 17th century. 13. What crops … a farmer (to grow) for his animals? 14. For many centuries people in Africa (to breed) camels, but even now a white camel (to be) an exotic animal. 15. Nowadays the weather greatly (to influence) agricultural production.
1. The rate of reproduction and efficiency of all domestic animals (has increased) since scientists ( began) systematic studies in the 1930s. 2. At present farmers often ( replace) manure by commercial fertilisers. 3. Poultry also (convert) feed efficiently into protein and (provide) people with white meat and eggs. 4. When Columbus (had) discovered America, he ( brought) some new varieties of plants and animals to Europe. 5. What animals did people ( use) as draft animals in the 18th century? 6. The farmer ( provided) his livestock with all nutrients and ( raised) very healthy animals last season. 7. Last week the farmers ( kept) swine on pastures which (was) not suitable for crop production. 8. Why are people still (breeding) livestock? 9. Modern agriculture ( relies) on engineering and technology as well as on a large variety of natural sciences. 10. In recent years computers (have become) important for management of a farm. 11. What does the term “livestock” ( include)? 12. Farmers (did not know) much about nutrients in the 17th century. 13. What crops does a farmer ( grow) for his animals? 14. For many centuries people in Africa (have bred) camels, but even now a white camel (is) an exotic animal. 15. Nowadays the weather greatly (influences) agricultural production. 1. Скорость размножения и эффективность всех домашних животных увеличилась с тех пор, как ученые начали систематические исследования в 1930-х годах. 2. В настоящее время фермеры часто заменяют навоз промышленно производимыми удобрениями. 3. Домашняя птица тоже эффективно преобразует корма в белок и обеспечивает людей белым мясом и яйцами. 4. Когда Колумб открыл Америку, он привёз некоторые новые виды растений и животных в Европу. 5. Каких животных люди использовали в качестве тягловой силы в 18-м веке? 6. Фермер обеспечил свой скот всеми питательными веществами и вырастил очень здоровых животных в прошлом сезоне. 7. На прошлой неделе фермеры держали свиней на пастбищах, что было неприемлемо для выращивания сельскохозяйственных культур. 8. Почему люди до сих пор разводят домашний скот? 9. Современное сельское хозяйство опирается на разработки и технологии, а также на широкий спектр естественных наук. 10. В последние годы компьютеры стали важны для управления фермами. 11. Что включает в себя термин «домашний скот»? 12. Фермеры не много знали о питательных веществах в 17-м веке. 13. Какие зерновые культуры выращивает фермер для своих животных? 14. В течение многих веков люди в Африке выращивали верблюдов, но даже сейчас белый верблюд является экзотическим животным. 15. В настоящее время погода оказывает сильное влияние на сельскохозяйственное производство.
