Гайс помогите плиз Use the correct form of the verb in brackets in the active voice. Translate the sentences into Russian. 1. The rate of reproduction and efficiency of all domestic animals (to increase) since scientists (...

Английский язык

Гайс помогите плиз Use the correct form of the verb in brackets in the active voice. Translate the sentences into Russian. 1. The rate of reproduction and efficiency of all domestic animals (to increase) since scientists (to begin) systematic studies in the 1930s. 2. At present farmers often (to replace) manure by commercial fertilisers. 3. Poultry also (to convert) feed efficiently into protein and (to provide) people with white meat and eggs. 4. When Columbus (to discover) America, he (to bring) some new varieties of plants and animals to Europe. 5. What animals … people (to use) as draft animals in the 18th century? 6. The farmer (to provide) his livestock with all nutrients and (to raise) very healthy animals last season. 7. Last week the farmers (to keep) swine on pastures which (to be) not suitable for crop production. 8. Why … people still (to breed) livestock? 9. Modern agriculture (to rely) on engineering and technology as well as on a large variety of natural sciences. 10. In recent years computers (to become) important for management of a farm. 11. What … the term “livestock” (to include)? 12. Farmers (not/to know) much about nutrients in the 17th century. 13. What crops … a farmer (to grow) for his animals? 14. For many centuries people in Africa (to breed) camels, but even now a white camel (to be) an exotic animal. 15. Nowadays the weather greatly (to influence) agricultural production.

Автор: Гость