Graffiti is an ART or a VANDALISM?
Английский язык
Graffiti is an ART or a VANDALISM?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
I think Graffiti is just a modern form of art combined with a bit of vandalism. first, it's a way of attracting attention to your works as you might not have any other ways of doing that. second, if it's beautiful I don't have any problem with as we live in cities and we are surrounded by depressing grey buildings and it's goo if we have someone to make them brighter. If it's not that beautiful it could fall under th'VANDALISM' category because it doesnt cater our need only making everything worse. That's what I think about it
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Литература
Объясните слова Гека: "Знаешь, Том, ничего хорошего в этом богатстве нет". Можете ли вы с ним согласиться?
Физика
Какова мощность человека при ходьбе если за 2 часа он делает 10000 шагов И за каждый шаг совершает 40 дж работы
Английский язык
Помоооооооогиииииитттттееееее Writing Fill in the gaps with the forms of the verb. correct past tenses Eric and Ilsa are brother and sister, They(1...