HOME EXERCISES. Exercise I. Put the adjectives in the correct form. 1. Jennifer is .....(tall) her sister Claire. 2. I think Spain is ...... (beautiful) country in the world. 3. Tony is much .....(clever) John. 4. This pizz...
Английский язык
HOME EXERCISES. Exercise I. Put the adjectives in the correct form. 1. Jennifer is .....(tall) her sister Claire. 2. I think Spain is ...... (beautiful) country in the world. 3. Tony is much .....(clever) John. 4. This pizza restaurant is .... (good) one in this street. 5. Mike has ...... (fast) car in the neighborhood. 6. This is .....(difficult) section in the Maths book. 7. This T-shirt is ....... (cheap) that one. 8. Janet is ........ (popular) girl in college.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1taller 2the most beautiful 3cleverer 4the best 5the fastest 6the most difficult 7cheaper 8the most popular
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Русский язык
Из 2 посёлков расстояние между которыми 40 километров одновременно в противополож??ых направлениях вышли два пешехода Скорость одного 5 километров ...