HOME EXERCISES. Exercise I. Put the adjectives in the correct form. 1. Jennifer is .....(tall) her sister Claire. 2. I think Spain is ...... (beautiful) country in the world. 3. Tony is much .....(clever) John. 4. This pizz...

Английский язык

HOME EXERCISES. Exercise I. Put the adjectives in the correct form. 1. Jennifer is .....(tall) her sister Claire. 2. I think Spain is ...... (beautiful) country in the world. 3. Tony is much .....(clever) John. 4. This pizza restaurant is .... (good) one in this street. 5. Mike has ...... (fast) car in the neighborhood. 6. This is .....(difficult) section in the Maths book. 7. This T-shirt is ....... (cheap) that one. 8. Janet is ........ (popular) girl in college.

Автор: Гость