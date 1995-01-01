I am 26 years old . I was born in 1982 in a town in the west of England .I 1____ there all my life , but I usually 2____me holidays in London .My town is not 3___ it was in 1985 or 1990 . In those days we 4___ walk from one sid...

Английский язык

I am 26 years old . I was born in 1982 in a town in the west of England .I 1____ there all my life , but I usually 2____me holidays in London .My town is not 3___ it was in 1985 or 1990 . In those days we 4___ walk from one side to 5___ in about fifteen minutes . There 6___ two schools but 7___ big factories . Then in 1995 they built two big factories and a lot of new people came to our town 8___ factories are very big and I now have a job in one of 9____. 1) 1-am living 2-have lived 3-lived 4-live 2) 1-am spending 2-spend 3-am passing 4-pass 3) 1-same as 2-same that 3-the same as 4-the same that 4) 1-can 2-could 3-was able to 4-were able 5) 1-another 2-the other 3-other 4-one another 6) 1-have been 2-has been 3-was 4-were 7) 1-no 2-not any 3-none 4-not 8) 1-all the 2-the all 3-both 4-the both 9) 1-they 2-them 3-their 4-this

Автор: Гость