I don’t think I … the test by the end of the lesson. 1) will be finished 2) will have finished 3) am finishing 4) have finished Jim and Emma are my friends, but ….. of them lives near me. 1) nobody 2) none 3) no 4) ne...

Английский язык

I don’t think I … the test by the end of the lesson. 1) will be finished 2) will have finished 3) am finishing 4) have finished Jim and Emma are my friends, but ….. of them lives near me. 1) nobody 2) none 3) no 4) neither By the end of the year I ….. from the university. 1) will be graduated 2) will have graduated 3) have graduated 4) am graduated The moment we … any news, I will call you. 1) will hear 2) are hearing 3) heard 4) hear Do you happen to know who … the radio? 1) was inventing 2) invented 3) has been invented 4) was invented

