I don’t think I … the test by the end of the lesson. 1) will be finished 2) will have finished 3) am finishing 4) have finished Jim and Emma are my friends, but ….. of them lives near me. 1) nobody 2) none 3) no 4) ne...

Английский язык
I don’t think I … the test by the end of the lesson. 1) will be finished 2) will have finished 3) am finishing 4) have finished Jim and Emma are my friends, but ….. of them lives near me. 1) nobody 2) none 3) no 4) neither By the end of the year I ….. from the university. 1) will be graduated 2) will have graduated 3) have graduated 4) am graduated The moment we … any news, I will call you. 1) will hear 2) are hearing 3) heard 4) hear Do you happen to know who … the radio? 1) was inventing 2) invented 3) has been invented 4) was invented
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.2) 2.2) 3.2) 4.1) 5.2)
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Биология
Ка приобретало человечество зоологические знания
Ответить
Химия
Какой химический элемент обозначается J
Ответить
Химия
Чугун.состав.применение. Буду бесконечно благодарен
Ответить
География
Помогите составить кроссворд по великим географическим открытия !!!!! срочно!!!
Ответить
Физика
На рисунке дана зависимость пройденного пути от времени при прямолинейном равномерном движении.Определите скорость движения.Срочно нужно!!!
Ответить