II. Choose the right article. 1. It is ... wonderful part of... England and ... scenery resembles ... Switzerland. As ... matter of... fact, we had such ... good time that we have decided to have ... holiday there again ... nex...

II. Choose the right article. 1. It is ... wonderful part of... England and ... scenery resembles ... Switzerland. As ... matter of... fact, we had such ... good time that we have decided to have ... holiday there again ... next year. 2 Her husband is on ... business trip so she has to look after ... children all by herself 3. Before I had ... car of my own I used to spend ... lot of ... time waiting for ... buses. III. Choose the suitable preposition or postposition. 1.1 always have tea and some toast with jam (at, on, for)breakfast. 2. The smell of herbs reminds me (-, of, on) my childhood. 3. He must be here (for, by, to) nine o'clock. As soon as he turns (out, up, in) tell him to come (on, in, up) and wait (for, -, during) a few minutes in the office. 4. I'd like to go climbing (on, at, -) next weekend. You know I'm fond (about, over, of) it. 5. It'll all come right (on, in, at) the end. I'm sure (in, over, of) it-

