II. Use “Past Simple” or “Past Continuous”. 1. I ___________ ( go) to the cinema yesterday. 2. I ___________ ( go) to the cinema at 4 o'clock yesterday. 3. He _____________ ( not to sleep) when father came home. 4. What Nic...

Английский язык

II. Use “Past Simple” or “Past Continuous”. 1. I ___________ ( go) to the cinema yesterday. 2. I ___________ ( go) to the cinema at 4 o'clock yesterday. 3. He _____________ ( not to sleep) when father came home. 4. What Nick _________ (do) when you came to his place? III. Write the correct form of the verbs, using the past simple or past continuous tenses. Dan : I __________(see) Joanna and Sue in the park on Saturday. Rob : Oh yes. _____________( they/ play) tennis? They usually do on Saturdays. Dan : No, they ( not/ be) __________ . They ________ (run) round the park. Rob : __________ ( you/ say) ________ hello? Dan : Yes, I ________ ( shout) but they __________ ( not/ answer). Rob : Maybe they __________ ( not/ see) you.

Автор: Гость