Английский язык

In pairs , match the words with their deinitions 1. Spouse a)two children born at one birth 2.widow b)a motheir of one's haysband or wife 3.windower c)to feel very sad about something 4.twins d) a man whose wife has died 5.mother-in-law e)to feel affection for somebody

