Исправьте ошибки. 1. That is biggest crocodile in the Zoo. 2. The lion doesn't live in cold country 3. There are many Zooes in our country. 4. There are three wolfs in the Zoo. 5. Cats are biget than hamsters. 6. Wha...

Исправьте ошибки. 1. That is biggest crocodile in the Zoo. 2. The lion doesn't live in cold country 3. There are many Zooes in our country. 4. There are three wolfs in the Zoo. 5. Cats are biget than hamsters. 6. What is he like to do ? 7. Where are you go on Sunday? 8. It is often snow in winter. 9. It isn't snow in summer. 10. The lion is wild animal.
1. (не That, а This) is biggest crocodile in the Zoo. 2. (без The) lion doesn't live in cold country 3. There are many Zoo (без окончания es) in our country. 4. There are three wolfs in the Zoo. 5. Cats are biget that (не than, а that) hamsters. 6. What's (сокращение) he like to do ? 7. Are where (меняем местами There и Are) you go on Sunday? 8. It is (без often) snow in winter. 9. It isn't snow in summer. (соре не нашёл) 10. The lion is wild animal. (соре не нашёл)
