It is too hot. Other planets which are further from the sun are too cold. Mars has icecaps and volcanoes, wind and clouds. Once it had water, but now all the water is frozen in the icecaps. At night the temperature at the equ...

It is too hot. Other planets which are further from the sun are too cold. Mars has icecaps and volcanoes, wind and clouds. Once it had water, but now all the water is frozen in the icecaps. At night the temperature at the equator drops to -111°C. The Viking Lander took this picture of the surface of Mars in 1976. Space probes explore the solar system and take photos if different planets. This tells us a lot about our solar system. Перевод.
Слишком жарко. Другие планеты, которые находятся дальше от солнца слишком холодные. На Марсе есть ледяные шапки и вулканы, ветер и облака. После того, раньше там была была вода, но теперь вся вода замерзла в ледяных шапках. Ночью температура на экваторе падает до -111 °С. "Викинг" снял это фото поверхности Марса в 1976 году. Космические зонды исследуют солнечную систему и делають фотографии разных планет. Это рассказывает нам многое о нашей солнечной системе.
