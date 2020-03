It started (start) to rain while we were playing (play) volleyball. 2 We ____(fall) asleep when we ____( watch) TV.3 Which we___(stay) in London, we___(take) a boat trip on the Thames. 4 Someone ___(steal) my bag while I ____(p...

Английский язык

It started (start) to rain while we were playing (play) volleyball. 2 We ____(fall) asleep when we ____( watch) TV.3 Which we___(stay) in London, we___(take) a boat trip on the Thames. 4 Someone ___(steal) my bag while I ____(play) tennis. 5 A: Where ____(you/go) when you ____(have) the accident?. B: I was going to the sports center.

