It's interesting! Complete the sentences. Use the degrees of comparison of adjectives (степени сравнения прилагательных) пример:The Volga is LONGER than the Thames
Английский язык
It's interesting! Complete the sentences. Use the degrees of comparison of adjectives (степени сравнения прилагательных) пример:The Volga is LONGER than the Thames
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
Maslenitsa is the most popular festival in Russia The Mississippi river is the longest river in the USA Pyramids are the oldest monument on the Earth The British Museum in London is as interesting as the History Museum in Moscow
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Обществознание
Математика
Выполните вычитание 1)16.7-(-8.9)= 2)7.2-8.9= 3)0-5.7= 4)-13.6-14.4= 5)-14.8-(-8.12)= 6)0-(-19.3)= 7)-7/24-(-17/36)= 8)2/9-1/3= 9...