Английский язык

IV. Complete the sentences (1- 10) with the words (a-l). There are two extra words: a. meet b. gilts c. franchised d. flexitime e. loan f. overdrawn g. bankruptcy h. interest i. adviser j. own k. restrict l. purchase 1. The company agreed to provide finance for the ………… of the property. 2. The bank is acting as financial ………… in the deal. 3. The Federal Reserve Board plans to cut ………… rates. 4. The aim is to …………. the target projected for the current financial year. 5. The safest fixed-interest securities are …………… . 6. Staff are allowed to work …………… . 7. The company has ………….. over 50% of its fast food outlets. 8. I’ll have to get a bank …………… to buy a new car. 9. The firm I work for is facing …………………. . 10. We need to bank that cheque today to avoid being ………………… .

