Измени слова,данные в скобках,если это необходимо,и заполни пропуски Mary is a doctor and she (1)_____(work)in a hospital She lives in a flat on the(2)_____(three)floor At the moment she (3)______(decorate)it for Christmas p...

Английский язык
Измени слова,данные в скобках,если это необходимо,и заполни пропуски Mary is a doctor and she (1)_____(work)in a hospital She lives in a flat on the(2)_____(three)floor At the moment she (3)______(decorate)it for Christmas party tonight She thinks that alher family(4)____(come) She wants to see he(5)____(old)sister Ann very much How Ann has got two(6)____(child)and Mary hasn't seen(7)____(they)yet Mary(8)____(already buy)lots of food Last year,forty people(9)____(came)to her party and they all had a great time Let's hope that party will be a big success as it (10)____(be)last year
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Mary is a doctor and she (1)(works) in a hospital She lives in a flat on the(2)(third) floor At the moment she (3) (is decorating) it for Christmas party tonight She thinks that all her family(4)(will come) She wants to see her(5)(elder)sister Ann very much Now Ann has got two(6)(children)and Mary hasn't seen(7)(them)yet. Mary(8)(has already bought) lots of food. Last year, forty people(9)(came) to her party and they all had a great time. Let's hope that the party will be a big success as it (10)(was) last year
