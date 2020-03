Jae: Good evening. Could I speak to Mr Campbell, please? Mr Campbell: Mr Campbell speaking. Jane: Mr Campbell, this is Jane from the Warren Avenue flat. Mr Campbell: Hi, Jane. What's up? Jane: Well, there's a problem with...

Jae: Good evening. Could I speak to Mr Campbell, please? Mr Campbell: Mr Campbell speaking. Jane: Mr Campbell, this is Jane from the Warren Avenue flat. Mr Campbell: Hi, Jane. What's up? Jane: Well, there's a problem with the flat. The heating doesn't work. Mr Campbell: Right. I'll send the plumber over. Jane: Thank you. ПЕРЕВОД.

