Как читаются me is a tall and well built man with short black hair and grey eyes. ln the ever ings we often have little gathering in the kitchen by the cup of tea chatting laughing and discussing the events of the day.
Английский язык
Ми ис тол энд вэл билт мэн вис шот блэк хэир энд грэй айс.Ин зе евэр ингс ви офэн хаф литл гефиринг ин зе китчен бай зе кап оф ти чатин лафин анд дискусин зе эвэнтс оф зе дэй
