Как начать вопрос, используя is, are. 1. ... you in the bathroom? 2. ... your sister in the kitchen? 3. ... your Mum and Dad in the garden? 4. ... your friends in the house. 5. ... your friend in the living room?

1. Are 2. Is 3. Are 4. Are 5. Is Если предметов или людей много или you - are. если предмет или человек один - is I – am you – are he, she, it – is we – are you – are they – are
