Английский язык
Как передeлать предложения в Passive Voise The doctor gave the patient some practical advice She always gives medical help to her patient They opened a new hospital in this town last month Many people know this doctor They give children all the necessary medicines
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1. The doctor gave the patient some practical advice. - Some practical advice were given to the patient by the doctor. 2. She always gives medical help to her patient. - Medical help is always given to the patient by her. 3. They opened a new hospital in this town last month. - A new hospital was opened in this town by them last month. 4. Many people know this doctor. - This doctor is known by many people. 5. They give children all the necessary medicines. - All the necessary medicines are given to children by them.
