Как перевести Mr Carter was the best teacher for Jennings and Darbishire because he trained the famous First Eleven. Jennings trained hard to get into the First Eleven.
Английский язык
Как перевести Mr Carter was the best teacher for Jennings and Darbishire because he trained the famous First Eleven. Jennings trained hard to get into the First Eleven.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Г-н Картер был лучшим учителем для Дженнингс и Дарбишир, потому что он тренировался знаменитый одиннадцать. Дженнингс упорно тренировался, чтобы попасть вПервые одиннадцать.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Українська мова
Английский язык
Как перевести Mr Carter was the best teacher for Jennings and Darbishire because he trained the famous First Eleven. Jennings trained hard to get i...