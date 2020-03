Как преобразовать данные предложения в косвенную речь? Chris: Hey, Tom, give me the remote control! Quick! Tom: No! I can't! Rambo 3 begins in a minute! Chris: Just let me switch to the World Cup, OK? I want to see the game....

Английский язык

Как преобразовать данные предложения в косвенную речь? Chris: Hey, Tom, give me the remote control! Quick! Tom: No! I can't! Rambo 3 begins in a minute! Chris: Just let me switch to the World Cup, OK? I want to see the game. Give me the remote! Now! Mother: Are you boys fighting again? Chris, let your brother watch TV You are 15, and he is only 7. Father: But that isn't fair. Chris is a big boy, but he has the right to watch TV, too.

Автор: Гость