Английский язык
Какая форма прилагательного нужна в этих предложениях? Cinderella is_(Kind) than her sisters. The Wolf isn't_(kind) to Red Riding Hood. Many children like_(long) cartoons. Pinocchio has got a_(long) nose than Malvina. The trees in the rain forest and in the taiga are very_(tall). Giraffes are_(tall) than elephants. Помогите пожалуйста!
Думаю Форма Сравнения ! ) то есть самый добрый ! Думаю так )))
