Какое правда а какое нет? 1)The male kangaroo can be taller than an adult human. 2) Female kangaroos carry their babies on their back. 3) Kangaroos can hop eight metres far and four metres high 4) Male kangaroos use thei...

Какое правда а какое нет? 1)The male kangaroo can be taller than an adult human. 2) Female kangaroos carry their babies on their back. 3) Kangaroos can hop eight metres far and four metres high 4) Male kangaroos use their strong legs to fight to each other. 5) There are more kangaroos than humans in Australia. 6) A big female can weigh over 60 kg. 7) Kangaroos are the national symbol of Australia.
1. Yes 2. no 3. yes 4. yes 5. yes 6. no 7. yes
