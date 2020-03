Кому не сложно, напишите Письмо на Английском язык. ( Совершенно не знаю англ.яз.) В письме должен быть ответ на такие вопросы, как - Что посоветовать другу, пойти в театр или пикник, ( Свое мнение ). Часто ли я провожу выходны...

Гость: Гость:

Hi John, I haven't heard from you for a long time. How are you there? Last time you wrote, you asked for advice how to spend a weekend. Well, my family and I usually go for a picnic if we have a lot of free time. We can go fishing and swim there too because we usually go to the river. Cooking and eating in the fresh air are a great pleasure too! We can also play badminton or cards, or just sunbathe if it is hot and sunny. I cannot say we go often for picnic. I sometimes have to stay at work or have a lot of housework to do. If we don't go for a picnic, we often spend a quiet day at home. We just eat, watch TV and relax. It is not so exciting as a picnic, but we sometimes need just a little rest at home. Write about yourself and family. I hope you are doing fine. Love to you all, Mark.