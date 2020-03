короткое письмо другу на английском языке

Гость: Гость:

Hello, Jim. Sorry, I didn't write you earlier. I was really busy. I took a part time job during this summer. I worked as a delivery person. This was a very interesting work - I could meet new people, when delivering mail to them. My hobby is riding a bike. It was very conviniet to deliver mail by bike. So this work was both for fun and for earning money. When September started I went back to school. During my winter holidays I am planning to take some part time job again. I am saving some money for summer. Next summer I want to go to London to practice my English. I don't want to take any money from my parents. And what are your plans for summer? Are you planning to work or to travel?? Hope to hear from you soon. Sincerely yours. Valya.