ЛЕГКОЕ УПРАЖНЕНИЕ СОСТАВЬТЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЯ 1.At the age of----------- 2.with a break---------- 3.to pay for-------in------- 4.in the-----year 5.to be tired of-------------- 6.to be over------------ 7.to get a-------mark in------- 8.to happen to-------- 9.to be pround of--------
1. At the age of 6 he went to school. 2. You can work with a break. 3. It's stange to pay for the bread in dollars. 4. In the end the year was good. 5. He seemed to be tired of working there. 6. To be over means to end. 7. It is possible to get a good mark in the end. 8. It was impossible to happen to me. 9. To be pround of yourself is not generally good.
