Look, read and complete the sentences. 1. they're playing tennis 2. he's________ 3. they're playing_______ 4. They're playing _____ 5. They're having a _____ 6. They're playing baseball

Английский язык

Look, read and complete the sentences. 1. they're playing tennis 2. he's________ 3. they're playing_______ 4. They're playing _____ 5. They're having a _____ 6. They're playing baseball

Автор: Гость