Look, read and complete the sentences. 1. they're playing tennis 2. he's________ 3. they're playing_______ 4. They're playing _____ 5. They're having a _____ 6. They're playing baseball

Английский язык
Look, read and complete the sentences. 1. they're playing tennis 2. he's________ 3. they're playing_______ 4. They're playing _____ 5. They're having a _____ 6. They're playing baseball
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Очень плохо видно.. ПОлучше фото и я помогу )
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Литература
Напишите оду школе, компьютеру или выхухоле. Минимум 8 строчек. Срочно. Спасибо
Ответить
Физика
Чому вода в озері охолоджується вночі менше ніж пісок на пляжі
Ответить
Литература
Кто в бытовой сказке является героем а кто противником
Ответить
Русский язык
Что такое обстоятельство?
Ответить
Литература
Какая основная тема звучит в произведениях древнерусской литературы?
Ответить