Make questions with have to. Then answer the questions. 1 Do girls in your school have to wear trousers? No, they don't. 1 girls in your school/wear trousers? 2 your friend change shoes in his or her school? 3 you wear slippers...
Make questions with have to. Then answer the questions. 1 Do girls in your school have to wear trousers? No, they don't. 1 girls in your school/wear trousers? 2 your friend change shoes in his or her school? 3 you wear slippers inside the school? 4 you/stand up when you answer? 5you and your classmates clean and tidy your classroom at the end of the day? your friend study more than ten subjects?
Does your friend have to change shoes in his or her school? Do you have to wear slippers inside the school? Do you have to stand up when you answer? Do you and your classmates have to clean and tidy your classroom at the end of the day? Does your friend have to study more than ten subjects?
