Make the sentences passive. Use the two structures where possible and write them down. 1. They showed me a rare post stamp. 2. The stranger asked the boy the way to the railway station. 3. They lent her their car to drive to th...

Английский язык
Make the sentences passive. Use the two structures where possible and write them down. 1. They showed me a rare post stamp. 2. The stranger asked the boy the way to the railway station. 3. They lent her their car to drive to the airport. 4. He told Mike the latest news.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) The rare post stamp was showen to me (by them) 2) The way to the railway station was asked (by a stranger boy) 3)Their car was driven to the airport(by them) 4) The latest news was told to Mike
