Make up a crossword about professions

1. who catches criminals? (policeman) 2. who builds houses? (builder) 3. who teaches children at school? (teacher) 4. who cooks bread? (baker) 5. who drives a bus? (driver) 6. who rescues people from dangerous situations? (rescuer) 7. who flies a plane? (pilot) 8. who treats patients? (doctor) 9. who sells things? (seller) 10 who puts out fires? (firefighter) кроссворд сделаешь сам.