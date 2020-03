Make up questions 1. (Susan) knows three foreign languages (spec) 2. We closed the door quickly (gen) 3. He usually spends his weekends (at his granny’s place) (Spec) 4. My uncle is (an engineer) (alt) 5. Been (is listenin...

Английский язык

Make up questions 1. (Susan) knows three foreign languages (spec) 2. We closed the door quickly (gen) 3. He usually spends his weekends (at his granny’s place) (Spec) 4. My uncle is (an engineer) (alt) 5. Been (is listening to music) now (Spec) 6. Bill has got a lot of friends (Gen) 7. John likes (oranges) (Alt) 8. His family visited us last year (Dis) 9. Robert’s parents while (abroad) (Spec) 10. I am not a taxi-driver. (Dis)

