Make up questions from the words. Dance, at the new year party, how many times, Sandra, did, with Scott, yesterday evening?

Английский язык
Make up questions from the words. Dance, at the new year party, how many times, Sandra, did, with Scott, yesterday evening?
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
How many times did Sandra dance with Scott at the new year party yesterday evening?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
История
В чём состояли трудности и опасности деятельности купца в Средневековья?
Ответить
Русский язык
Лексический разбор слов: невежей, невеждой, профессор.
Ответить
Математика
Помогите пожалуйста, заранее спасибо
Ответить
Алгебра
Постройки график линейной функции в соответствующей системе координат : 1)-4x+1 2)y=-7+3 3)y=-2,5x-3 4)y=-0,2-4
Ответить
Математика
Просто интересно. Мой папа приежает раз в две или три недели и даёт мне по 100 рублей.За сколько месяцев я накоплю 1000?
Ответить