Make up sentences about the city and the country using the poem. 6 предложений пример:The houses are very tall in the City

Английский язык
Make up sentences about the city and the country using the poem. 6 предложений пример:The houses are very tall in the City
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
   The houses are very tall in the city . The houses are very small  in the country. The cats are very thin in the city . The cats are very fat  in the country. Taller or smaller, Thiner or fatter, It doesn't matter!
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Помогите перевести пж
Ответить
Математика
В магазин завезли 24кг конфет, из них 3/8 состовляли леденцовые.Сколько кг леденцовых конфет завезли в магазин? / - это дробная черта
Ответить
Английский язык
Срочно! Помогите пожалуйста. Ответы на анг. 1. What does your morning look like 2. Can you make tea? How do you do it?
Ответить
Математика
При каком значении k график функции у=kˑх+7 проходит через точку С(11; -1)?
Ответить
Русский язык
К каждой паре слов подбери имя прилагательное, которое подходило бы сразу к двум именам существительным. например ум(острый) боль Вот ( Друг (.....
Ответить