Make up sentences about the city and the country using the poem. 6 предложений пример:The houses are very tall in the City
Английский язык
Make up sentences about the city and the country using the poem. 6 предложений пример:The houses are very tall in the City
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
The houses are very tall in the city . The houses are very small in the country. The cats are very thin in the city . The cats are very fat in the country. Taller or smaller, Thiner or fatter, It doesn't matter!
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Математика
В магазин завезли 24кг конфет, из них 3/8 состовляли леденцовые.Сколько кг леденцовых конфет завезли в магазин? / - это дробная черта
Английский язык
Срочно! Помогите пожалуйста. Ответы на анг. 1. What does your morning look like 2. Can you make tea? How do you do it?