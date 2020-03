Make up sentences of the words given. 1) spring, small, in, on, can, you, the, see, trees, green, leaves. 2) flowers, are, in, wild, summer, fields, full of, forests, and. 3) your, is, grass, in, there, garden, much?

Английский язык

