Match the adjectives with their definitions. 1 mean 2sociable 3lazy 4quiet 5hard-working 6stressed 7generous 8shy a) A person who works hard. b) A person who likes giving presents. c) A person who likes going to par...

Английский язык

Match the adjectives with their definitions. 1 mean 2sociable 3lazy 4quiet 5hard-working 6stressed 7generous 8shy a) A person who works hard. b) A person who likes giving presents. c) A person who likes going to parties. d) A person who never works hard. e) A person who doesn't like meeting new people. f) A person who doesn't share thrings. g) A person who doesn't say very much. h) A person who isn't relaxed.

