Match the events to the year. 1. 1492 2. 1666 3. 1789 4. 1914 5. 1969 A.World War I begins B.The Great Fire of London C.The start of the the French Revolution D.The first man lands on the moon. E. Columbus discovers A...

Английский язык
Match the events to the year. 1. 1492 2. 1666 3. 1789 4. 1914 5. 1969 A.World War I begins B.The Great Fire of London C.The start of the the French Revolution D.The first man lands on the moon. E. Columbus discovers America
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
A - 1914 Год B - 1666 год C - 1789 год D - 1969 год E - 1492 год
