Match the events to the year. 1. 1492 2. 1666 3. 1789 4. 1914 5. 1969 A.World War I begins B.The Great Fire of London C.The start of the the French Revolution D.The first man lands on the moon. E. Columbus discovers A...

Английский язык

Match the events to the year. 1. 1492 2. 1666 3. 1789 4. 1914 5. 1969 A.World War I begins B.The Great Fire of London C.The start of the the French Revolution D.The first man lands on the moon. E. Columbus discovers America

Автор: Гость