Match the words in the box with the definitions. a modern a mouse a computerphobe a disk the Internet computer nerd a) a flat piece of plastic you use for storing computer information; b)a small object which you mo...

Match the words in the box with the definitions. a modern a mouse a computerphobe a disk the Internet computer nerd a) a flat piece of plastic you use for storing computer information; b)a small object which you move with your hand to give instructions to a computer; c) a computer system which allows millions of computer users around the world to exchange information; d)a piece of electronic equipment that allows you to send information along telephone wires from one computers; e)someone who is very interested in computers; f) someone who dislikes or is afraid of computers.
A modem-d) a mouse-b) a computerphobe-f) a disk-a) the Internet-c) computer nerd-e)
