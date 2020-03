Мэри рассказывает о своей сестре. Выберите подходящее слово в скобках и подчеркните его. (0) My name (is/are) Mary Brown. (1) I am (from/in) England. (3) I have got a nice (sister/ parents). (4) Her name is Nancy and she (...

Английский язык

Мэри рассказывает о своей сестре. Выберите подходящее слово в скобках и подчеркните его. (0) My name (is/are) Mary Brown. (1) I am (from/in) England. (3) I have got a nice (sister/ parents). (4) Her name is Nancy and she ( has got/ is) a doll. (5) Nancy (likes/plays) it very much. (6) She likes ( playing/ playing with ) it near our house. (7) One day she asks her friend Winnie,” ( Do/When) you want to play with my doll?” “ No, thank you.” (8) “What (do/does) you want to do?” “ I want to play a game.” (9) “(What game/Where) do you want to play?” “ I like playing hide-and-seek.” “Well, let’s play it!

Автор: Гость