Английский язык
мини сочинение на тему как я провела летние каникулы в деревне
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Every year I spend  all  holidays with my granny in the village. Her  village is not far from our town. This village is not big. There  are  40 houses  and about 120 people here. My granny lives alone so she always waits for me. We discuss all our "girls*" problems. tell  each other about interesting events.  Especially we like to do it in the evening during our tea party. I have a lot of friends here too. Boys and girls come here to visit their relatives. We go to  the river to swim. to sunbathe. We play  different games on the open air. Sometimes  we go  to the  forest to pick up mushrooms and berries. I am really happy to be there!
