мини сочинение на тему как я провела летние каникулы в деревне

Every year I spend all holidays with my granny in the village. Her village is not far from our town. This village is not big. There are 40 houses and about 120 people here. My granny lives alone so she always waits for me. We discuss all our "girls*" problems. tell each other about interesting events. Especially we like to do it in the evening during our tea party. I have a lot of friends here too. Boys and girls come here to visit their relatives. We go to the river to swim. to sunbathe. We play different games on the open air. Sometimes we go to the forest to pick up mushrooms and berries. I am really happy to be there!