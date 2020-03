мини-сочинение на тему Пасха.

Гость: Гость:

Easter is the one of the most popular orthodox holidays. It connected with the Resurrection of Jesus. People, who celebrate this holiday, follow some traditions - they decorate eggs, cook Easter cakes. Celebration of Easter is different in different countries. They go to their relatives' houses, shout "Christ is risen!", "Truly He is risen!", kiss other and have a dinner. For example, in English-speaking countries eggs are delivered by Easter Rabbit in an Easter basket. Finally, I think, Easter is one of the most important holidays in the world.